Christopher James Turner Jr. was born November 25, 1997. A native of Baton Rouge, LA. He departed this life on Monday February 25, 2019 at 5:30 am as a result of a traffic auto accident. He was employed by Dow Chemical as a Leak Detection and Repair Teach for Think Environmental. Visitation will be held on Saturday March 9, 2019 from 8: 00 am until religious services at 10:00 am at Second Macedonia Baptist Church 841 North 24th st Baton Rouge, LA 70802, conducted by Dr. Milton J. LeBlanc Sr. Interment in Hope Cemetery on Plank Rd. Baton Rouge, LA. Christopher is survived by his paternal grandparents, Barbara Jean Turner and Percy Dominique, Mother; Helen Williams, maternal grandmother; Irma Williams, brother; Troy Williams sister; Brineisha Richardson God parents; Clyde and Toni Wyatt, aunt; LaCrisha Williams Uncle; Percy Williams and devoted Alisa Davis. He is proceed in death by his father Christopher James Turner Sr.

