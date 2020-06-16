Christopher Jason "Crio" Rabalais of Denham Springs, LA, age 40, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 after fighting drug addiction for many years. Chris' life, like so many others in "the other epidemic," of today's world, sadly and prematurely ended despite his efforts and the efforts of medical personnel, the legal system, true friends, and last but not least, his loving family. Chris was born in Baton Rouge in 1979 and he was a resident of Denham Springs since 1983. Chris graduated from Denham Springs High School in 1997, and he graduated from Southeastern LA University in 2003. Chris worked at Ellis Electric Company in Denham Springs while in college, and after graduation he continued employment at Ellis Electric as Office Manager. In time, Chris acquired a house, a new truck, and two boats. He subsequently became an automobile salesman, and his outgoing, friendly personality enabled him to have a very successful sales career for a few years, until the progression of his disease began to detrimentally affect his life, and he lost all material possessions and freedom during many days of his life while in treatment or incarceration. From early childhood, Chris loved sports, especially baseball, in which he excelled, and later watching and keeping up with pro basketball. Chris had an unfulfilled desire which he and his dad hoped to fulfill this coming fall-to see the Pelicans play, in person, especially Anthony Davis (even after his departure from the Pelicans) and Zion Williamson, his two favorite players. Chris was an excellent fisherman who loved fishing anywhere from a ditch to the oceans, but especially in the Golden Meadow and Leeville marshes with his dad, relatives, friends, and "second-father" neighbor and high school teacher, Ron Dodson (also recently deceased) and Ron's son, T.M., one of his best friends from childhood. Chris, in one of the last conversations with his dad, said that his goal was to "get clean forever and pray that God would help him find a good wife." Chris' disease with its inherent demons abruptly ended that enviable dream just a few days after he was discharged from voluntary rehab, a story that is becoming much too common in today's world. While in rehab (which was not a faith-based rehab), Chris experienced a revelation, a profound closeness with God. While in rehab just a few short days ago, in a conversation with his Dad and his step-mother of many years, Debbie, Chris expressed a previously unseen attitude about God and joy as he discussed this experience and his faith. This conversation brings some much-needed comfort to the family. Chris' relationships with his family and true friends, to his dismay, became understandably strained over the years as a direct effect of his disease, but he loved his immediate and extended family more than fishing, and he often said that he wishes that people would remember that he was "the same old Chris" despite his addiction. In accordance with this wish, the family asks that this is how Chris be remembered. Chris is survived by many of his acquaintances who suffer from the same disease that he had. Like most of those individuals, Chris also erroneously believed that what finally happened to him that ended his life only happened to others. If Chris' death and this long Obituary, but oh so short story of Chris' life, helps even one person to recover from the horrors of addiction, it will add to the positive memories and positive outcomes of Chris' life. The family asks that in following the positive aspects of Chris' life, in lieu of flowers, a contribution be made in Chris' name to ones favorite church or organization that has a goal of helping people, wildlife or the world in general, especially those in need. This will help fulfill Chris' unfulfilled dreams, even if unseen to him or to others. This will also give even more credibility to Chris' life and some meaning to the yet unbelievable premature departure of a person who could have been a wonderful husband, father, neighbor, and friend. Like so many people who suffer from addiction, Chris had a "heart of gold". The "real" Chris' kind, gentle, loving nature and his empathy and respect for all creatures and people was special. Words cannot adequately express what a loss this is to all of us. Chris' family held a private viewing and farewell on June 14, 2020. A Celebration of Life service for Chris' large extended family will be held at some future date. In the absence of a public funeral, Chris's family asks that his many friends and loved ones seek closure their own way, including remembering the "real" Chris in their thoughts and prayers, and that despite his own problems, Chris was a good man who always tried to help others and bring them happiness. Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lance and Anne Rabalais and Ralph and Connie Andersen and their son Jan and daughter Pamela; a cousin, Lance Rabalais III, several of his close high-school classmates, and many of his addicted acquaintances. In addition to many classmates, workmates, friends, and his step-mother Debbie mentioned above, Chris is survived by his birth mother whom he loved very much, Aimee Andersen, and his loving, heart-broken father and friend, Charles Rabalais. Chris also loved and is survived by his brother, Rick Rabalais, sister Valerie Rabalais and her Fiancé, Jeremy Casanova; step-sister Lynn Tubre Johnson, her husband Justin and their children Hannah, Jude, and Ella; and step-brother Travis Tubre, his wife Amber, and their son Gavin. Chris' survivors include his very large extended family that he loved so much to visit with at family events – three great-aunts, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and others, Chris' immediate family wishes to sincerely thank the Denham Springs Police and Fire Departments, Acadian Ambulance, the Livingston Parish Coroner, Seale Funeral Home staff and all other involved people and agencies for the recent support, empathy and professionalism given to Chris and his family in connection with his death. There are others, known or unknown to this family and too numerous to name, who attempted to truly help Chris and his family prior to his death, and their efforts are sincerely appreciated. Finally, the outpouring of love and support from neighbors, friends, extended family, and all others trying to help Chris and the immediate family prior to but especially during this terrible moment of our lives is humbling and sincerely appreciated.

