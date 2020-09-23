1/1
Christopher Jeff "Chris" Fields
Christopher Jeff Fields (Chris) entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the age of 18. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA and attended Broadmoor High School. He leaves behind his mother, Patricia Fields; father, Charles Harris; father like figure, Christopher Hill; daughter, Camyri Kyrielle Fields (unborn); 3 sisters, Schwayne and Chrisha Fields and Chaste Harris; 5 brothers, Cortez Hill, Christon Fields, Rashad Riley, Quindell Edward and Charles Harris, Jr. Visitation Saturday, September 26, 2020 12:00 pm until funeral service at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hall's Celebration Center
SEP
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hall's Celebration Center
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
