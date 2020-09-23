Christopher Jeff Fields (Chris) entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the age of 18. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA and attended Broadmoor High School. He leaves behind his mother, Patricia Fields; father, Charles Harris; father like figure, Christopher Hill; daughter, Camyri Kyrielle Fields (unborn); 3 sisters, Schwayne and Chrisha Fields and Chaste Harris; 5 brothers, Cortez Hill, Christon Fields, Rashad Riley, Quindell Edward and Charles Harris, Jr. Visitation Saturday, September 26, 2020 12:00 pm until funeral service at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.