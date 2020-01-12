Christopher John "Lil Boecephus" Hensley died on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. He was 25 years old and a resident and native of Zachary. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 from 12pm until service time at 2pm conducted by Rev. Basil Wicker. Burial will be in Feliciana Rest Cemetery, Slaughter. He is survived by his daughters, Grace, Emma and Aubri Hensley. His girlfriend, Jennifer Brunet. His mother, Melissa Gamble. 2 sisters, Kaci Gamble and Crystal Hensley. A brother, Kevin Hensley. Grandparents, Anita and Gene Westbrook. 2 nieces, Kaley Brunson and Allyah Gamble. He is preceded in death by his father, John Hensley, and his grandmother, Joan Hensley. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020