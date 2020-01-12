Christopher John "Lil Boecephus" Hensley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher John "Lil Boecephus" Hensley.
Service Information
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-4480
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Christopher John "Lil Boecephus" Hensley died on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. He was 25 years old and a resident and native of Zachary. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 from 12pm until service time at 2pm conducted by Rev. Basil Wicker. Burial will be in Feliciana Rest Cemetery, Slaughter. He is survived by his daughters, Grace, Emma and Aubri Hensley. His girlfriend, Jennifer Brunet. His mother, Melissa Gamble. 2 sisters, Kaci Gamble and Crystal Hensley. A brother, Kevin Hensley. Grandparents, Anita and Gene Westbrook. 2 nieces, Kaley Brunson and Allyah Gamble. He is preceded in death by his father, John Hensley, and his grandmother, Joan Hensley. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.