Christopher Kyle Patin

Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Greenoaks Memorial Park
9595 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge,, LA
View Map
Obituary
Christopher Kyle Patin passed away on March 6, 2020 at the age of 49. He was a graduate of Redemptorist High School. Christopher is preceded in death by his grandparents, Widly and Batistine Patin. Christopher is survived by his parents, Harold Eugene Patin and Carol Lynn Jones; sister Andrea Lynn Patin; niece Skylar Patin; great-nephews Dawson and Luca Patin. A visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 9-12 pm with a funeral service to follow at 12 pm. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
