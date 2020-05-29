Christopher LeDuff was born February 17, 1978 and passed away May 23, 2020. He is survived by his father Merald LeDuff, Sr., grandmother Ola Mae Lavergne, four children Tenaria Green, Cameron LeDuff, Layla LeDuff, and Tia LeDuff, and two brothers Merald LeDuff, Jr. and Marcus LeDuff. Chris is preceded in death by his mother Doreen Lavergne, maternal grandfather Huey Lavergne, and paternal grandparents Dorothy and Clyde LeDuff.

