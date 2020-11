Christopher Lee Worley was born August 1, 1988 and died November 27, 2020. A resident of Baton Rouge, he is survived by his three children, Preston, Aiden and Ava; his parents David and Charlene Worley; a sister and brother-in-law Kari and Dustin Roucher; nephew Caleb Pickering; niece Alexis Chidester; and his many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was loved and will be missed by many. A private family ceremony will be held in his memory.

