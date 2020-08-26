It is with heavy hearts that the family of Christopher Ray Cruse announces his passing on August 20, 2020 at 2:16pm at the age of 34. He left this world peacefully at North Oaks Hospital surrounded by family. Chris began his journey in Baton Rouge, LA on December 18, 1985 and was a lifelong resident of the Amite countryside. He graduated from Loranger High School in 2004, continued his education in Baton Rouge and was a proud graduate of The Louisiana Culinary Institute in January 2009. Chris began his career as a sous chef - first for Jacmel Inn, then The Caboose in McComb - before becoming Executive Chef at The Caboose in St. Francisville. He was currently running the restaurant at Tommy's on Thomas in Hammond. Chris was a true seeker of knowledge, a musician, and a video game enthusiast. His considerable passion for these interests, however, paled in comparison to the pride and love he felt for his only son Desmond Kye Cruse. Christopher is survived by his wife and son, Amber Martin Cruse and Desmond Kye Cruse of Kentwood, LA; parents, Ray and Cindy Cruse of Amite, LA; brothers, Matthew Cruse and Jacob Cruse (Tiffany Bel) of Amite, LA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Angel & Corey Easley and Dean & Paula Martin father-in-law, Roger Dale Martin of Kentwood, LA; grandmother, Fay Wright Huguet of Bayou Pigeon, LA; niece, Jenna Cruse; nephews, William Knox, Taylor Easley, and Dillon and Alex Martin (soon-to-arrive great-niece, Ellie Grace) and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Christopher was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Ronald J. Huguet Sr.; paternal grandparents, Vernie P., and Lola T. Cruse; mother-in-law, Cathy Martin; uncles, Ronald J. Huguet Jr. and Garland Housley; and cousin, Noah Daigle. A Visitation for Christopher will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond. A Funeral Service Celebrating Christopher's Life will immediately follow visitation at 3:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow at Rose Memorial Park Mausoleum in Hammond temporarily until the family establishes their private family cemetery. Face masks are now mandatory to attend any visitation or service at the funeral home. Thank you for your cooperation. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.