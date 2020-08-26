1/1
Christopher Ray Cruse
1985 - 2020
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Christopher Ray Cruse announces his passing on August 20, 2020 at 2:16pm at the age of 34. He left this world peacefully at North Oaks Hospital surrounded by family. Chris began his journey in Baton Rouge, LA on December 18, 1985 and was a lifelong resident of the Amite countryside. He graduated from Loranger High School in 2004, continued his education in Baton Rouge and was a proud graduate of The Louisiana Culinary Institute in January 2009. Chris began his career as a sous chef - first for Jacmel Inn, then The Caboose in McComb - before becoming Executive Chef at The Caboose in St. Francisville. He was currently running the restaurant at Tommy's on Thomas in Hammond. Chris was a true seeker of knowledge, a musician, and a video game enthusiast. His considerable passion for these interests, however, paled in comparison to the pride and love he felt for his only son Desmond Kye Cruse. Christopher is survived by his wife and son, Amber Martin Cruse and Desmond Kye Cruse of Kentwood, LA; parents, Ray and Cindy Cruse of Amite, LA; brothers, Matthew Cruse and Jacob Cruse (Tiffany Bel) of Amite, LA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Angel & Corey Easley and Dean & Paula Martin father-in-law, Roger Dale Martin of Kentwood, LA; grandmother, Fay Wright Huguet of Bayou Pigeon, LA; niece, Jenna Cruse; nephews, William Knox, Taylor Easley, and Dillon and Alex Martin (soon-to-arrive great-niece, Ellie Grace) and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Christopher was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Ronald J. Huguet Sr.; paternal grandparents, Vernie P., and Lola T. Cruse; mother-in-law, Cathy Martin; uncles, Ronald J. Huguet Jr. and Garland Housley; and cousin, Noah Daigle. A Visitation for Christopher will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond. A Funeral Service Celebrating Christopher's Life will immediately follow visitation at 3:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow at Rose Memorial Park Mausoleum in Hammond temporarily until the family establishes their private family cemetery. Face masks are now mandatory to attend any visitation or service at the funeral home. Thank you for your cooperation. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
10:00 - 03:00 PM
Harry McKneely & Son - Hammond
AUG
30
Service
03:00 PM
Harry McKneely & Son - Hammond
Entombment
Rose Memorial Park Mausoleum
Memories & Condolences

9 entries
August 25, 2020
I'm very sorry for your loss. I loved Chris.
Zachary Chatelain
Friend
August 24, 2020
Ray & CINDY, I'M SO VERY SORRY ABOUT YOUR LOSS.
PRAYERS FOR YOUR PEACE

LOVE
Patricia Temple Thompson
Family
August 24, 2020
Such a sweet and polite kid!!! In the short time I took care of Christopher he touched my heart. He had a kind, gentle spirit, and I know he is in Heaven.
Agape'Shalom
Gina Walden
August 23, 2020
Cindy and family, I am saddened to hear of Christopher's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Mittie Rohner
Acquaintance
August 23, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Chris, my thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Ann Huff
Friend
August 24, 2020
Jacob, Tiffany and Christopher's family, I'm so sorry for your loss. I will miss seeing him at Tommy's.
Mary Kay Misita
Friend
August 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He will be missed.
Kevin & Claudette Gleason
Acquaintance
August 24, 2020
I didn't know you, but I know your brother Jacob and his lovely family. May you rest easy in eternal loving arms of our Father. Prayers of comfort for your family.
Denise Austin
Friend
August 23, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss
Please know you are in our hearts
Donna Casto
Friend
