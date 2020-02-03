Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Family of Faith SBC 10748 Perkins Rd. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher Robin Sherlock "Chris" Holmes, born on September 17, 1981, joined God in heaven on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Chris was born in Baton Rouge to Robin G. and Lynda Weber Holmes who reside in Denham Springs, La. He was the devoted father of Destiny Raines Holmes. Chris loved His Lord and had great love and pride in our Country. He was not only a total LSU Tiger fan, he took great joy in Superheroes, comic books, and mythological creatures, but there was nothing closer to his heart than his daughter, Destiny. Chris graduated with Honors from Denham Springs High School in 1998. He furthered his education and completed a Micro computer Literacy Course from Baton Rouge School of Computers. He also received Certificates of Proficiency in various business operating systems. Chris in his working life specialized in customer service, was a fully skilled automotive paint and repair re-finisher, and a process technician. He had certification with OSHA, Miller Service Engineering, Red-D-Arc Welding, as well as others. Chris was preceded in death by his cousin, Troy Holmes, and grandfathers, Junior Roubique, Bobby Holmes, and Richard Weber. He is survived by his parents, Robin and Lynda, his brother, Joshua J. M. Holmes, his grandmothers, Margaret Weber and Joyce Roubique, and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins from NY, PA, GA, MS, LA, AR, IA, NE, and OH. Please join with us in a "Celebration of Life" for Chris being held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Family of Faith SBC, 10748 Perkins Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70810. In lieu of flowers, please consider monetary donations to Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA), Family Of Faith SBC, or give blood at your local blood bank. Chris was a regular donor to the LifeShare Blood Center. Christopher Robin Sherlock "Chris" Holmes, born on September 17, 1981, joined God in heaven on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Chris was born in Baton Rouge to Robin G. and Lynda Weber Holmes who reside in Denham Springs, La. He was the devoted father of Destiny Raines Holmes. Chris loved His Lord and had great love and pride in our Country. He was not only a total LSU Tiger fan, he took great joy in Superheroes, comic books, and mythological creatures, but there was nothing closer to his heart than his daughter, Destiny. Chris graduated with Honors from Denham Springs High School in 1998. He furthered his education and completed a Micro computer Literacy Course from Baton Rouge School of Computers. He also received Certificates of Proficiency in various business operating systems. Chris in his working life specialized in customer service, was a fully skilled automotive paint and repair re-finisher, and a process technician. He had certification with OSHA, Miller Service Engineering, Red-D-Arc Welding, as well as others. Chris was preceded in death by his cousin, Troy Holmes, and grandfathers, Junior Roubique, Bobby Holmes, and Richard Weber. He is survived by his parents, Robin and Lynda, his brother, Joshua J. M. Holmes, his grandmothers, Margaret Weber and Joyce Roubique, and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins from NY, PA, GA, MS, LA, AR, IA, NE, and OH. Please join with us in a "Celebration of Life" for Chris being held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Family of Faith SBC, 10748 Perkins Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70810. In lieu of flowers, please consider monetary donations to Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA), Family Of Faith SBC, or give blood at your local blood bank. Chris was a regular donor to the LifeShare Blood Center. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 3 to Feb. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close