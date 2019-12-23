Christopher Templeton was a resident and native of Port Allen. He passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was 31. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home – Port Allen on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm. He is survived by his parents: Corbert & Karen Dantin; Brother: Rodney Roberts and wife Kimberly; 3 step-brothers: Elisha Dantin, Charlie Dantin & Corey Dantin; 3 step-sisters: Shana Dantin, Saundra Ramos & Shawnee Ramos; Grandparents: James & Carolyn Templeton; numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019