Christopher W. Hutchinson passed away November 24, 2019. Chris was born November 27, 1972. He is survived by his wife Jennifer, son Christopher, daughter-in-law Brandi, grandson Cannon, mother Mary Hutchinson, and brother Erick. He is preceded in death by his father David and grand-mother Shirley Conway. Services will be at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church on Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs on December 2, 2019. Through his love and generosity many will be given the gift of life.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2019