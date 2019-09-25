|
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7 Christopher Wade Poche, passed away on September 24, 2019 at the age of 57. Christopher worked for Barber Brothers Contracting Co. for over 20 years. Christopher is survived by his wife, Gaynell C. Poche; his mother, Barbara Torstenson Poche; his brother, Michael Poche; his sisters, Cathy Poche Martin and husband CJ, Laurie Poche Wesley and husband Chris; his sisters-in-law, Belinda Campbell, Colette Brooks Campbell and husband Larry, Nina Campbell, Paula Campbell; and brother-in-law Thomas Campbell and wife Tammie; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Ray Adolph Poche. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019