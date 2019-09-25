The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Poche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Wade Poche

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Wade Poche Obituary
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7 Christopher Wade Poche, passed away on September 24, 2019 at the age of 57. Christopher worked for Barber Brothers Contracting Co. for over 20 years. Christopher is survived by his wife, Gaynell C. Poche; his mother, Barbara Torstenson Poche; his brother, Michael Poche; his sisters, Cathy Poche Martin and husband CJ, Laurie Poche Wesley and husband Chris; his sisters-in-law, Belinda Campbell, Colette Brooks Campbell and husband Larry, Nina Campbell, Paula Campbell; and brother-in-law Thomas Campbell and wife Tammie; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Ray Adolph Poche. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now