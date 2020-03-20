|
Chuck Taylor, a native of Bush, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on March 17, 2020 at the age of 82. He enjoyed camping, reading, and spending time with family and friends. Chuck is survived by his wife, Katherine C. Taylor; his children, Keith R. Taylor, Dane L. Taylor, and Danette G. Cargil; his grandchildren, Danielle, Jonathan, Mindee, and April; his great-grandchildren, Isabella, Maddox, Lance, Daniel, Natalie, Jett, Emily, JonRobert and Ryder; and his brothers, Jack Taylor and Kenneth Taylor. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elton and Ruby Taylor; and his siblings, Martin Taylor, Leatrice Johnson, and James Taylor. A private funeral service will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, March 21, 2020 due to the safety of our friends and family. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020