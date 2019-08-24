A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Cindy Burge went to her eternal home on Friday, August 23, 2019, after a lengthy fight with cancer. She was 66 years old. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family and friends. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 44 years, David Burge Sr.; son, David Burge Jr. and wife Amanda; daughter, Erin France and husband Eric; seven grandchildren, Hailey, Jacob, Logan, Emmalie, Aiden, Hudson, Kaydence; two sisters, Carolyn Davis and husband Gary, Peggy Farmer; numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Walker Baptist Church on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm. Visitation resumes at the church on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 9am until Celebration of Life Service at 11am. Burial will follow in Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross Mashon and Rosalie Major and a brother-in-law Dale Farmer. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge, 550 Lobdell Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019