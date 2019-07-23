Cindy K. Stroughter died on Monday, July 22, 2019. She was 57 years old and was a Postal Carrier with United State Postal Service. She is survived by her son, Trevor Stroughter. A grandson, Easton Stroughter, sister, Laurie Smith and brother, Carl Kelley, Jr. and her Fur Babies, Buddy, Toto, Drake, Honey and One Face. She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Eloise Kelley and a sister, Betty. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 23 to July 24, 2019