Cindy K. Stroughter

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cindy K. Stroughter.
Service Information
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-4480
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cindy K. Stroughter died on Monday, July 22, 2019. She was 57 years old and was a Postal Carrier with United State Postal Service. She is survived by her son, Trevor Stroughter. A grandson, Easton Stroughter, sister, Laurie Smith and brother, Carl Kelley, Jr. and her Fur Babies, Buddy, Toto, Drake, Honey and One Face. She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Eloise Kelley and a sister, Betty. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 23 to July 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details