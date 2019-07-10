Cindy Sue Heard Thomas, 72, of Baton Rouge, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. Cindy was a high school graduate of Broadmoor High School. She was a preschool teacher for 17 years at Parkview Baptist Preschool. She married Patric Anthony Thomas on June 10, 1967. She loved spending time with her family especially her granddaughter Madison, playing pokeno and cards with her friends, shopping on QVC, and playing chauffeur to her husband, granddaughter, and family. Cindy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Patric Anthony Thomas; her son Aaron Randal Thomas; her daughter Jennifer Elaine Thomas Fontenot; her son in law Donald Joseph Fontenot; granddaughter, Madison Bailey Fontenot; her sister, Natalie Elbourne; brother, Wayne and his wife Hildie Heard; nephews, Don Elbourne and his wife Myra Elbourne, Gary Elbourne and his wife Blaine Elbourne, Clint Heard and his wife Sandy Heard, and Greg and his wife Georgie Heard; and her nieces, Li and her husband Harris Barbier, and Sondra and her husband John Brennan. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Clinton, Sr. and Pearl Heard; her brother and sister-in-law, "Big" John and Bettye Jane Heard and her nephew Mark Heard; her brother-in-law, Jim Elbourne, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Faro M. and Larene May Thomas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Breast Cancer in her name. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 12:00 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 12, 2019