Claiborne "CJ" Gordon entered into eternal rest on November 13, 2020. Survived by his daughters, Shenita Bynum and Latoya Bynum; sons, Kendrick (Danielle) Bynum and Micah Bynum; sisters, Veronica Murphy and Dianne Gordon; grandchildren, Akkai Ward, Mykia Bynum, Diovionne Bynum, Braylynn Bynum, Bakari Maxwell and Christian Maxwell. Preceded in death by his parents, Phillip Gordon and Dorothy Weaver Gordon; 2 brothers, Phillip Gordon, III and Harold Gordon; one sister, Beverly G. Popleon. Visitation Saturday, November 21, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Evangelist Mary Hall officiating. Interment: Israelite Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com