1/
Claiborne "CJ" Gordon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claiborne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claiborne "CJ" Gordon entered into eternal rest on November 13, 2020. Survived by his daughters, Shenita Bynum and Latoya Bynum; sons, Kendrick (Danielle) Bynum and Micah Bynum; sisters, Veronica Murphy and Dianne Gordon; grandchildren, Akkai Ward, Mykia Bynum, Diovionne Bynum, Braylynn Bynum, Bakari Maxwell and Christian Maxwell. Preceded in death by his parents, Phillip Gordon and Dorothy Weaver Gordon; 2 brothers, Phillip Gordon, III and Harold Gordon; one sister, Beverly G. Popleon. Visitation Saturday, November 21, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Evangelist Mary Hall officiating. Interment: Israelite Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Service
10:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen
1160 Louisiana Ave
Port Allen, LA 70767
225-778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved