Claire Angelle Booth went home to heaven on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, after a 24-year battle with Cystic Fibrosis. From the moment she was born, October 6, 1995, it was clear Claire was anything but normal; she was extraordinary. Claire lived more in her short life than most do in a lifetime. Her larger than life personality was contagious, and her unique style was nothing short of spectacular. Whether traveling the world in her Gucci loafers or cutting a rug in her signature pink cowboy hat at a Buc-ee's gas station, nothing - not even cystic fibrosis - stopped Claire from living life on her terms. A true Louisiana girl, Claire prioritized her family above all. From spontaneous pop-ins to see her beloved grandparents, DJ and LaLa, or spending weeks with her adoring 'Fairy Godfather', Uncle Ryan, Claire was the apple of her family's eye. And no one knew Claire like her big sister, Kendall, and twin brother, Ben. Inseparable from birth, the three supported each other throughout all of life's ups and downs. When Ben began touring with his band, Betcha, you could always find Claire, Kendall, and their mother, M'Elaine, dancing front and center, proudly declaring themselves Betcha's biggest 'band-aids'. While Claire's family knew and loved her inside and out, it was her mother with whom Claire shared an unbreakable bond. Every doctor's appointment, hospital stay, trip around the world, and celebration in between, M'Elaine never left her daughter's side - and Claire never took it for granted. Even at her weakest, Claire would quietly whisper to her nurses to bring her mother an extra blanket or cup of coffee in the cold hospital room. They looked after each other until the very end, inspiring all who met them along the way. Claire refused to be defined by her illness, living and loving hard, treating each day and person she met as a gift. Living with CF was far from an easy road, but Claire traveled it with humility, grace, wit, and courage. We know Claire's life will continue to inspire us all as we work every day to live more like Claire – loving hard and spreading kindness like glittering confetti. Claire leaves behind a sparkling trail of countless friendships, unforgettable memories, and iconic dance moves. While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing she is dancing free and sending us smiling signs from the heavens. Claire is survived by her twin brother, Ben Booth; sister, Kendall Booth; mother and bonus dad, M'Elaine and Peter Wright; father and girlfriend, Jeff Booth and Karen Bennett; aunt, Kathy Cornell, grandparents, Danny and Carla Jumonville, uncle and aunt, Ryan and Raven Jumonville. Claire was a proud 'aunt' to their children, Jayden, Gavin, Ethan, and Nathan Jumonville, and loving sister to her bonus siblings, Cole, Chandler, Brooks and Bradley Wright. Claire was loved by countless cousins and extended family, both on and off the family tree. The family would like to extend its most sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff at University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital for their excellent care over the years - especially Dr. Steven Rowe, Dr. Marty Solomon, Katie Brand Slaten and Casey Rae Jacobs for loving her "the most!" In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Claire's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation: https://www.cff.org/BatonRouge/. Because of church regulations amid Covid, a private family celebration of life will be held to honor Claire's spectacular life and legacy. The family is so grateful for the overwhelming love and support from so many friends and family from all over the country. It's a true testament to Claire's light. As her dear friend put it best, "she ran through life, full speed, grabbing ahold of every heart she could touch".
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.