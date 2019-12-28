Claire Hickman Galatas, 81, of Slidell, Louisiana, known as Maw Maw to the many who loved her, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, in Slidell. Claire was retired from the St. Tammany School Board after twenty years of service as a Cafeteria Manager. She was named " PTA Grandparent of the Year" in 2003, on the local, district, and State level. Mrs. Galatas was preceded in death by her husband, Larry C. Galatas Sr.; brother, Phillip Timothy; sister, Elizabeth Guidry. She is survived by six children, Carla Sue Morris (Mark), Arthur Galatas (Lisa), Larry Galatas Jr. (Donna), Scott Galatas (Patricia), Kim Johnsen (Chris), Faye Stanley (Jeff); fifteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; brother, Carl Hickman Jr.(Rue); and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd West, Slidell, LA, on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11:00am. Visitation will begin at 9:00am. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019