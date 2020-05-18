Clara Ann Marchand Johnson
This precious, beautiful and amazing woman of God went home to the streets of gold with her beloved Savior, Jesus on May 15, 2020 at 85 years of age! Her loving & devoted husband of 49 years, Jerry L. Johnson, Sr. was waiting for her as she went through those pearly gates. Also waiting for her were her father & mother, Roy Leonard Marchand, Sr. & Lydia Hebert Marchand and her granddaughters, Elizabeth Johnson & Leah Diez. She is leaving behind a Godly heritage to her children: Lyle (Jerry Lyle, JR) & Deborah Johnson; Cliff & Sheila Johnson; Pat & Deidre Johnson; Greg Johnson, Sr.; Alan & Starlet Johnson; Bret Johnson; Beth Johnson Ingram; Bernadine Johnson Diez; her 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. She is also survived by 6 siblings: Roy Marchand, Jr; Barbara Epstein, Dolores Cannon, Joan Lee, Brenda Vavasseur and Linda Templet. We would like to thank them for all the love and support they have given Clara Ann and her family through the years. The pallbearers will be Ronnie Johnson, Rusty Johnson, Brian Johnson, Gregory Johnson, Jr., Matthew Johnson and Taylor Diez. Private services will be held at Household of Faith Church in Gonzales. Burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Prairieville. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com

Published in The Advocate from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
May 18, 2020
We're sad she won't be with us now and glad she's in a better place. All of our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Lynn Babin
Family
May 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
