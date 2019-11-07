Clara Bowie

Service Information
MJR Friendly Services Funeral
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-665-8002
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MJR funeral home
Greensburg, LA
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Turner's Chapel
Greensburg, LA
Obituary
Clara Belle Lee Bowie, a native/resident of Greensburg, La. departed this life on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her home, in the company of her children. An educator w 42 years of experience, she held a Masters and 30 Plus in Reading with a Minor in Special Education from both Southern and Southeastern Universities. A lifelong member of Turner's Chapel AME Church, she has at various times served as secretary of Gospel Choir, President of Stewardess Board # 4, Director of Christian Education, Matron, Past Matron and Conductress of Eagle Chapter 113, Order of Eastern Star, Sunday School Superintendent/Teacher, Director of Junior Church, member of Ada Kendrick Women's Missionary Society and Director of Vacation Bible School. She sat on many boards including the one that oversees Rural Health clinics. She traveled the world but was always drawn back to home-Greensburg. Survived by children Cheryl (Gerald) Adams, Lorraine Mercer, and Herman Bowie, Jr; grandchildren Caitlin and Trey Adams, Logan, Morgan and Cameron Mercer, 3 siblings and a host of family/friends. She was preceded in death by her spouse of 63 years Herman Bowie, Sr., 3 infant grandsons, her parents, in-laws and 3 siblings. Viewing Friday from 5-8 at MJR funeral home in Greensburg with services to follow at 1:00 Saturday, Turner's Chapel, also in Greensburg. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Denham Springs, LA   (225) 665-8002
funeral home direction icon