Service Information MJR Friendly Services Funeral 7803 Florida Blvd Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-665-8002 Viewing 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM MJR funeral home Greensburg , LA Service 1:00 PM Turner's Chapel Greensburg , LA Obituary

Clara Belle Lee Bowie, a native/resident of Greensburg, La. departed this life on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her home, in the company of her children. An educator w 42 years of experience, she held a Masters and 30 Plus in Reading with a Minor in Special Education from both Southern and Southeastern Universities. A lifelong member of Turner's Chapel AME Church, she has at various times served as secretary of Gospel Choir, President of Stewardess Board # 4, Director of Christian Education, Matron, Past Matron and Conductress of Eagle Chapter 113, Order of Eastern Star, Sunday School Superintendent/Teacher, Director of Junior Church, member of Ada Kendrick Women's Missionary Society and Director of Vacation Bible School. She sat on many boards including the one that oversees Rural Health clinics. She traveled the world but was always drawn back to home-Greensburg. Survived by children Cheryl (Gerald) Adams, Lorraine Mercer, and Herman Bowie, Jr; grandchildren Caitlin and Trey Adams, Logan, Morgan and Cameron Mercer, 3 siblings and a host of family/friends. She was preceded in death by her spouse of 63 years Herman Bowie, Sr., 3 infant grandsons, her parents, in-laws and 3 siblings. Viewing Friday from 5-8 at MJR funeral home in Greensburg with services to follow at 1:00 Saturday, Turner's Chapel, also in Greensburg. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home.

