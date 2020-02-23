Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Dodson. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Burial Following Services Greenoaks Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Clara Dodson, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on February 22, 2020. Her loves in life were her husband of 68 years, A.P. Dodson, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. The most amazing angel of a Maw Maw, she always provided wonderful advice to loved ones while lending an empathic ear. She enjoyed starting a business of home building, with her husband, which has lasted generations. Some of her favorite pastimes were traveling, cooking, singing and storytelling. The kids always had a chocolate sweet in hand while she told them a story. We have great memories of her in the kitchen baking biscuits at Old River. She was a Mary Poppins of a Maw Maw. We are so grateful and honored to have her spirit live on in us. She is survived by her husband A.P. Dodson; daughters, Scarlet Faulk and husband, Gilbert, and Darlene Hunt and husband, Craig; daughter-in-law, Janet Dodson; grandchildren, Ambera Dodson, Brandon Dodson and wife, Ronyell, Christy Dodson Carpenter and husband, Chance, Amy Hunt Cop and husband, Justin, Stephen Hunt and wife, Laurie; great-grandchildren, Micki Lynn, Kate, Caroline, and Jude Dodson, AnnClaire, Ivan, MaryCatherine, and John Hunt Cop, Easton and Kaiden Hunt, Ella, Clara Lane and Charlotte Carpenter; and sister, Willie Mae Freneaux. She is preceded in death by her son, Mickey Dodson; parents, Bill Ellerbee and Nora Ellerbee Finley; and brother, Gene Ellerbee. The pallbearers are Brandon Dodson, Stephen Hunt, Justin Cop, Chance Carpenter, Jim Stevens and Donnie Schang. Honorary pallbearer are Craig Hunt, Gilbert Faulk, AJ Harris, Tommy Hollomon and Cedric Broussard. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral services at 12:00 PM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Clara's name to www.stjude.org or M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, www.mdanderson.org. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com. A true matriarch, she watched over all of her family and friends and will continue to do so for eternity. We love you. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020

