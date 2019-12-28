Clara Edwards Allen was a longtime resident of Port Allen, passing on her last day was on Saturday December 21, 2019, at the age of 76. Visiting at Grant Westside Funeral Services on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2pm – 5pm. Visiting resumes on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 9am until service at 11am at funeral home, conducted by Rev. Michael Joseph, Jr. Burial Service in Lady of Knights Cemetery. She is survived by a daughter, Tangela Stewart of Houston; son, Brian Allen (Jennifer) of Gonzales; granddaughter, Laila Allen; two sisters: Patricia Bennett and Brenda Hebert (James) and a host of other relatives and friends. Clara is preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Hester Edwards and a sister, Arlene Payne.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019