Clara H. Richardson entered into eternal rest at Hospice Of Baton Rouge-Butterfly Wing, February 27th 2019 at age 90. She was a resident of Baton Rouge and a native of St. Francisville, Louisiana. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Thursday , March 7, 2019 from 5-7pm; visitation resumes at Elm Grove B. C. Friday, March 8, 2019 from 8:30am until service at 10:30 conducted by Rev. Errol Domingue; interment Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include her 11 children; 26 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, great-grandson, and two siblings.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019