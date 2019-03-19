Clara L. Gordon

Clara L. Gordon, age 67, a resident of Greensburg, departed this life Friday, March 15, 2019 at her home. Visitation at New Star Ministries, 6685 Hwy. 1042, Greensburg from 5 pm to 8 pm Wednesday, March 20th. Religious service at the church at 1 pm Thursday. Conducted by Rev. Joe Chaney. Interment in Turner Chapel Cemetery, Greensburg. Survived by her son, Elmer Gordon, Jr. (Nallie) of Monroe, GA and a daughter, Tonya Gordon of Greensburg; a grandson, Leo Gordon, a granddaughter, Quantevya Hamler; two sisters, a brother and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019
