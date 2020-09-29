1/1
Clara "Polly" LittleJohn
A wonderful aunt and a resident of New Rochelle, New York. She passed away at Lane Memorial Hospital at 2:50 pm on Saturday, 26 September 2020. She was 81 years young. Visiting at St. Francisville Funeral Home on Friday, 02 October 2020 at 5:30 pm until 6:30 pm. Religious service at St. Francisville Funeral Home Saturday, 03 October 2020 at 11 am. Conducted by Rev. Raymond Plain. Survived by Lillian Burgos, Dora Burgos, Seria Burgos and Phyllis Y.G. Magee of St. Francisville, La. Anthonio Burgos and Kingston Burgos of Baton Rouge La, AJ Burgos of Oklahoma City, Dabrason Allen of White Plain New York and DeShawn R-L Magee of Ft. Leonard Wood Missouri. A host of nieces and nephews, friends and family. Proceeded in death by her husband Freddie LittleJohn, Parents Harold Mitchelle and Martha Evans Mitchelle, Brother Harold Mitchelle and sister in law Velma Mitchelle. Aunt Polly was a member of Council of Aging. She was a member of New Bethel BC#2 in Hardwood La. Rev. Lanquois Payne Pastor. Aunt Polly was employed for over 40 years in the New Rochelle, New York school system. She retired than moved to Louisiana to be near family were she lived out her life to the end. Arrangement by The St. Francisville Funeral Home (MASKS ARE REQUIRED).

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 29 to Oct. 3, 2020.
