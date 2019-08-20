Clara Louise Lewis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Louise Lewis.
Service Information
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70802
(225)-372-7687
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
2250 Main Street
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
2250 Main Street
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Clara Louise Lewis passed away at Heritage Manor on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 82. She is survived by five siblings Edwin (Josephine) Lewis, Lawrence (Linda) Lewis, Clyde (Rosemary) Lewis, John (Sharon) Bogan, and Dorline (Mark) Rokjer. Clara was preceded in death by her parents, Lorina Smith and Clarence F. Lewis; grandparents, Mr and Mrs. Dennis Lewis; and her aunt Mary Rose "Mickey" Lewis. Clara graduated from St. Joseph's Academy and worked for the State of Louisiana in the Department of Education until retirement, after which she gave many volunteer hours to St. Joseph's Academy and to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Clara was a devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church her entire life. A visitation is scheduled on Friday August, 23, 2019 from 10 am- 11 am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 2250 Main Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am. Pallbearers will be Lawrence Lewis, Clyde Lewis, Steve Bogan, Kevin Bogan, and Richard Ellis. Honorary Pallbearers are Edwin Lewis and Ewell Baudin. Burial at Magnolia Cemetery will follow the service. The family would like to express appreciation to all staff of Heritage Manor II and Life Source Hospice.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.