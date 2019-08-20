Clara Louise Lewis passed away at Heritage Manor on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 82. She is survived by five siblings Edwin (Josephine) Lewis, Lawrence (Linda) Lewis, Clyde (Rosemary) Lewis, John (Sharon) Bogan, and Dorline (Mark) Rokjer. Clara was preceded in death by her parents, Lorina Smith and Clarence F. Lewis; grandparents, Mr and Mrs. Dennis Lewis; and her aunt Mary Rose "Mickey" Lewis. Clara graduated from St. Joseph's Academy and worked for the State of Louisiana in the Department of Education until retirement, after which she gave many volunteer hours to St. Joseph's Academy and to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Clara was a devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church her entire life. A visitation is scheduled on Friday August, 23, 2019 from 10 am- 11 am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 2250 Main Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am. Pallbearers will be Lawrence Lewis, Clyde Lewis, Steve Bogan, Kevin Bogan, and Richard Ellis. Honorary Pallbearers are Edwin Lewis and Ewell Baudin. Burial at Magnolia Cemetery will follow the service. The family would like to express appreciation to all staff of Heritage Manor II and Life Source Hospice.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019