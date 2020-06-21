Clara Mabel McLin, a native of Livingston Parish and a resident of Plaquemine, passed away at The Baton Rouge General Butterfly Wing early Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 96. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs, on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 5:00pm until 9:00pm. Visitation on Tuesday will resume at 8:00am. Bro Max Landry will conduct funeral services at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Felder Cemetery. She is survived by her two daughters, Vietta Cook and Faye Jarreau, four sons, Ernest and wife Betty, James, Cleveland, Melvin, two sisters, Grace Odess Ott and Zora Mae Sibley, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Sarah Perkins, her loving husband Doris Randolph McLin, son Donald Ray McLin. Pallbearers will be, Keith Strickland, Trenton Tullier, Randall Jarreau, Micheal Jarreau, Josh McManus, and Phillip Devall. Nathan Jones will serve as honorary pallbearer. She loved to fish and spending time with her family. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.