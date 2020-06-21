Clara Mabel McLin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Mabel McLin, a native of Livingston Parish and a resident of Plaquemine, passed away at The Baton Rouge General Butterfly Wing early Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 96. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs, on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 5:00pm until 9:00pm. Visitation on Tuesday will resume at 8:00am. Bro Max Landry will conduct funeral services at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Felder Cemetery. She is survived by her two daughters, Vietta Cook and Faye Jarreau, four sons, Ernest and wife Betty, James, Cleveland, Melvin, two sisters, Grace Odess Ott and Zora Mae Sibley, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Sarah Perkins, her loving husband Doris Randolph McLin, son Donald Ray McLin. Pallbearers will be, Keith Strickland, Trenton Tullier, Randall Jarreau, Micheal Jarreau, Josh McManus, and Phillip Devall. Nathan Jones will serve as honorary pallbearer. She loved to fish and spending time with her family. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved