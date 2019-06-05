Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Baptist Church St. Francisville , LA View Map Service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church St. Francisville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Clara Ollie Martin died June 2 at the LA Veterans Home in Jackson, LA, where she worked as a nurse for twenty years prior to her death. She died at the age of 95. She was born in Acy, LA and graduated from the Baton Rouge General School of Nursing. Following her graduation, she enlisted in the U. S. Army Nursing Corps and served until the end of World War II and received an honorable discharge with the rank of 2nd Lt. She was recently recognized in the War Vets Home for her faithful service in the military. She also received a special recognition for 23 years of volunteer services in the West Feliciana Parish Food Bank Program. Clara is survived by a brother, Gerald Martin of Watson; three sisters, Vera Slingluff of Alice, LA., Joan Montgomery of Atlanta, GA., and Julia and husband, Dr. Robert Vasholz of Augusta, GA. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred Martin, Joy Whitaker, and Mickey Martin; brothers, J. C. Martin, Jr. and Howard Martin; brothers in law, Tommy Whitaker and John Slingluff; sisters in law, Joyce Martin and Mildred Martin; and numerous nephews and nieces. Services are set for Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of St. Francisville. Visitation will be from 9:00a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m., conducted by Gerald Martin, Dr. Joel Williams and Kevin Cheatham. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Scripture Memory Fellowship, P.O. Box 550232, Dallas, TX 75355 or to the First Baptist Church "Love My Church", P. O. Box 1339, St. Francisville, LA 70775, in her memory. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Baton Rouge and the staff of the LA Veterans Home for their loving care.

