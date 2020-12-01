Clara Ruth Lavigne Buratt, born in Brignac, LA on March 19, 1938, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Denham Springs at the age of 82. Clara was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, who enjoyed spending time making memories with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Wilbert "Chut" Buratt; sons, Steve, Gralin, and Travis Buratt; grandchildren, Brande Moser (Chad), Buffie Johnson (Shawn), Steve Buratt, Jr. (Mindy), Erin Bendily (Brad), Leah Buratt; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Lois Avara, Leontine Weaver, Virginia Meche (Bob), Joyce Andrews; brothers, Fernell Lavigne (Mae), John Lavigne (Nell), Lawrence Lavigne; special niece, Mercedean Waguespack. Clara is preceded in death by her parents, Emile and Gertrude Pearson Lavigne; siblings, Hilda Weishar, Glorydean Templet, Perry Lavigne, Joseph Lavigne, Emile Lavigne, Jr.. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 9 am until funeral service at 11 am celebrated by Pastor Keith May. Burial to follow at the Lake Chapel Cemetery in Lake, LA. Steve Buratt, Jr., Samuel Buratt, Dakota Moser, Brad Bendily, Shawn Johnson, and David Andrews will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to thank Harvest Manor Nursing Home for their kindness, care and compassion they provided for Clara. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com.
