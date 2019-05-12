Dr. Clara V. Robertson, a native of Independence and resident of Hammond, passed away on May 9, 2019 at the age of 84. Services are conducted by N A James Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 14th from 4 until 7 pm at Funerals by N A James, Thomas St. Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 15th at 11 am at Bickham Chapel A M E Zion Church which is located at 56143 Bickham Chapel Road, Amite, LA. Please sign the guest book on www.NAJamesFH.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 12 to May 15, 2019