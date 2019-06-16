Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Yaeko Hilbun. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Clara Yaeko Hilbun, born in Japan, and living most of her life in Baton Rouge and Prairieville, Louisiana, passed away on June 15, 2019, at the age of 96. She was a woman who enjoyed the arts. Literature, painting, Ikebana, and cooking beautiful meals from scratch for her loved ones. Her life dramatically changed in World War II Japan when she met an American soldier, Mr. George Hilbun, who introduced her to Christ. Both became the loves of her life. Her husband George Hilbun precedes her in death. She is survived by her three children, Katherine Lawrence, Rosalie Hernandez and husband Martin Hernandez, George Hilbun, Jr.; her five grandchildren Brad Lawrence, Megan Lawrence, Theresa Nunez and husband Jess Nunez, Gabriel LeBlanc and wife Rachel LeBlanc, Jude LeBlanc; and her great-grandchildren Paige, Chase and David. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation, which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 11:00A.M. – 12noon. Funeral services will directly follow visitation at 12:00noon. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.

