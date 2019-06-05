Clarence "CJ" Williams, Sr. departed this life on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was 79, a native and resident of Labadieville, LA . Visitation on Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Mark Baptist Church, 106 Hwy 1014, Labadieville, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am conducted by Rev. Lionel Green. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. (985)447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 7, 2019