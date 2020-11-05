Clarence Booker-T Bush, Sr., a retired member of Construction and General Laborers 1177 and resident and native of Gonzales, LA., Departed this life on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Baton Rouge General-Mid City. He was 94, visiting at Do Right Baptist Church, Gonzales, LA., on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4pm until 8pm and on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at church from 9am until religious service time 11am, conducted by Pastor Cloyd Cann. Interment in church cemetery. He is survived by two daughters: Verla M. Bush and Dianne B. Huey (Marcus)., Seven grandchildren:Dawn Bush (Isadore), Darwin Bush (Melanie), Shawn Bush, Nicole Route, Jasmin Foster, LaQuincia Glover, and Terrance Jacobs. Sixteen great grandchildren and twelve great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Precious Follins Bush, one son, Clarence "Skeeter" Bush, grandson, Terrell Q. Bush, great grandson, Jarin Bush, Three sisters and Six Brothers.

