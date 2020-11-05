1/1
Clarence Booker-T Bush Sr.
1926 - 2020
Clarence Booker-T Bush, Sr., a retired member of Construction and General Laborers 1177 and resident and native of Gonzales, LA., Departed this life on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Baton Rouge General-Mid City. He was 94, visiting at Do Right Baptist Church, Gonzales, LA., on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4pm until 8pm and on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at church from 9am until religious service time 11am, conducted by Pastor Cloyd Cann. Interment in church cemetery. He is survived by two daughters: Verla M. Bush and Dianne B. Huey (Marcus)., Seven grandchildren:Dawn Bush (Isadore), Darwin Bush (Melanie), Shawn Bush, Nicole Route, Jasmin Foster, LaQuincia Glover, and Terrance Jacobs. Sixteen great grandchildren and twelve great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Precious Follins Bush, one son, Clarence "Skeeter" Bush, grandson, Terrell Q. Bush, great grandson, Jarin Bush, Three sisters and Six Brothers.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Do Right Baptist Church
NOV
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Do Right Baptist Church
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
Do Right Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hambrick Family Mortuary
808 W Worthy Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225) 644-3302
Memories & Condolences

November 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May God comfort you like only He can. My prayers are with you.
H. Jackson
Friend
November 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sandra
Family
November 4, 2020
To the family: As I sit and think about it, I’m the oldest niece out of all. I will ALWAYS love and treasure ALL of my memories of my uncle dearly. May God bless each and everyone of you. Hold on to Gods word for comfort.
Love y’all,
Jeannette Bush-Richardson
Shunda Rodney
Family
