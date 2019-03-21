Clarence Collins Sr., 59, a resident of Gonzales, La. departed this life on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his residence. He was born on March 5, 1960 to Mary Lee Collins-Williams and the late Riley Williams of Gonzales, La. He leaves to cherish his loving memory; his devoted wife, Tina Collins; his mother, Mary Lee Collins-Williams; 3 daughter, 2 sons; 3 sisters, 2 brothers, along with a host relatives and loved ones. Visitation is Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9:00 AM until religious service at 11:00 AM at Little Zion Baptist Church, 2444 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales, La. 70737, Reverend Graylin Burl, Pastor. Interment follows at the church cemetery. Professional Services Entrusted to: Williams-Cushenberry Funeral Home L.L.C., 3520 Delta Drive, St. Gabriel, Louisiana 70776 (225-319-7024).
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019