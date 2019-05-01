Clarence Edward White Jr.

Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New St. Luke B.C.
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
New St. Luke B.C.
Obituary
Clarence White Jr. entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was a 62-year-old native and resident of St. Francisville, Louisiana. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5-7 pm; visitation resumes at New St. Luke B.C., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Lionel Davis; interment at church cemetery. Survivors include his siblings, Kary Burks (Audrey), Howard Burks, Gladys Ruffin, Clara Davenport, Tyrone White (Valerie), Valerie Pierre (Stephan), Linda Vessell, Damian Singleton and Jennifer Peterson; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his parents.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019
