Clarence White Jr. entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was a 62-year-old native and resident of St. Francisville, Louisiana. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5-7 pm; visitation resumes at New St. Luke B.C., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Lionel Davis; interment at church cemetery. Survivors include his siblings, Kary Burks (Audrey), Howard Burks, Gladys Ruffin, Clara Davenport, Tyrone White (Valerie), Valerie Pierre (Stephan), Linda Vessell, Damian Singleton and Jennifer Peterson; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his parents.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019