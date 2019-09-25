Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Ellis "Wooly" Bunch. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Macedonia Baptist Church Service 12:00 PM Macedonia Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Clarence Ellis ""Wooly"" Bunch, beloved son of the late Rev. and Mrs. Frank C. Bunch, was called to his eternal home by his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the age of 74. He was an active member of the Macedonia Baptist Church. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 34685 LA-1036, Holden, LA 70744, conducted by Rev. Roger Dunlap and Rev. Kemp Holden Jr. The family will receive friends at Macedonia Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until religious services at 12:00 PM. Clarence is survived by his Children, Brigitte Bunch Ballmer (Steve), Terri Bunch (Troy), and Darrell Bunch (Samantha), sisters, Dianne Bunch Stafford (KO), Marsha Bunch Burkholder (Harry), Frankie Bunch Welch, Kathy Bunch Lockhart (Johnny), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends including his special friends, pastor and his wife, Roger and Janice Dunlap and Preacher. Preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Greg Welch. He enjoyed being with friends and family. He loved his roosters, playing Bingo and fishing. In lieu of flowers the family request any memorial donations to Macedonia Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1085, Livingston, LA 70754. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements. Clarence Ellis ""Wooly"" Bunch, beloved son of the late Rev. and Mrs. Frank C. Bunch, was called to his eternal home by his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the age of 74. He was an active member of the Macedonia Baptist Church. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 34685 LA-1036, Holden, LA 70744, conducted by Rev. Roger Dunlap and Rev. Kemp Holden Jr. The family will receive friends at Macedonia Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until religious services at 12:00 PM. Clarence is survived by his Children, Brigitte Bunch Ballmer (Steve), Terri Bunch (Troy), and Darrell Bunch (Samantha), sisters, Dianne Bunch Stafford (KO), Marsha Bunch Burkholder (Harry), Frankie Bunch Welch, Kathy Bunch Lockhart (Johnny), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends including his special friends, pastor and his wife, Roger and Janice Dunlap and Preacher. Preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Greg Welch. He enjoyed being with friends and family. He loved his roosters, playing Bingo and fishing. In lieu of flowers the family request any memorial donations to Macedonia Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1085, Livingston, LA 70754. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close