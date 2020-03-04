Clarence J. Elliot Sr. entered into eternal rest on February 28, 2020 at the age of 82. He was a retired Educator with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. Survived by his wife, Rosa A. Elliot; daughter, Carla E. Jones; grandchildren, Tierney Guevares, Kiarra Copeland and Craig J. Elliot, Jr. Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020, 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, March 7, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Mt. Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020