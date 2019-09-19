Clarence Joseph Richards, Sr., "CJ" the son of the late William and Mary Richards entered into His earthly life on September 15, 1936. Exactly 83 years later, he entered into glory on September 15, 2019 surrounded by his family. Clarence accepted Christ at an early age under the leadership of Elder Chester A. Forest. He was a long time member of True Light and Mount Canaan Baptist Church. In later years, he became a faithful member at the Ministry of New Life Church under the leadership of his nephew, Pastor Elvin Augustus. He served as an usher and in other help ministries until his health began to decline. Clarence's many valuable memories remain with his wife Amelia, loving children, Barbara Stansberry (Gill), Shavone Wilson, Larry Richards (Jocelyn), and Michael Richards (Reda). Six grandchildren, Eight great grandchildren; One brother Issac Richards; three sister-in-laws Jeanette Richards, Joann Parker (Donald), and Joyce White (Tyrone); one brother-in-law Jake Blackmore, Jr.; four Goddaughters, along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who loved him dearly. Celebration services will be officiated by Elvin Augustus on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Ministry of New Life Church located at 951 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. Viewing will be held from 9-11 am followed by celebration services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019