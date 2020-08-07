1/1
Clarence "Dude" Sensley Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Clarence "Dude" Sensley, Jr. a resident of Atlanta, GA and native of Clinton, LA passed on July 30, 2020 at his residence. He was 75 years old. He is survived by six children, Aretha Sensley, Nathaniel Sensley, Clarence Sensley, III, Donovan Sensley, Yashia Sensley, and John Sensley; 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, a sister, Carolyn Anderson and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by one son Marlon Beauchamp and wife Mary Ella Beauchamp Sensley. Viewing will be on August 8, 2020 from 10:00 am until religious services at 11:30 am at The Mt Carmel United Methodist Church, 15096 Highway 67, Clinton, LA, 70722. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home Clinton, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Viewing
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Mt Carmel United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Service
11:30 AM
Mt Carmel United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 7, 2020
Condolences to the family, my prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Joyce S Davis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved