Mr. Clarence "Dude" Sensley, Jr. a resident of Atlanta, GA and native of Clinton, LA passed on July 30, 2020 at his residence. He was 75 years old. He is survived by six children, Aretha Sensley, Nathaniel Sensley, Clarence Sensley, III, Donovan Sensley, Yashia Sensley, and John Sensley; 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, a sister, Carolyn Anderson and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by one son Marlon Beauchamp and wife Mary Ella Beauchamp Sensley. Viewing will be on August 8, 2020 from 10:00 am until religious services at 11:30 am at The Mt Carmel United Methodist Church, 15096 Highway 67, Clinton, LA, 70722. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home Clinton, LA.

