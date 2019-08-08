Clarence Spain

Clarence Spain departed this life on Tuesday , July 29, 2019 at Passages Hospice, New Orleans, LA. He was 89, a native of Jackson, LA and a resident of New Orleans, LA. Visitation on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Phillip Baptist Church, Modeste, LA from 10:00am to Religious Services 11:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Survived by 1 sister, Joanie Wright of Rathway, NJ; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary James Spain; Parents, John and Amanda Spears Spain. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019
