Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence "Duck" Stevenson Jr., 67 passed away on Thursday April 23, 2020 in St. James, LA where he resided and a native of Bayou Goula, LA. He was a U.S. Air force Veteran. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife Queenie White Stevenson; children: LaWanda (Ricky) Major, Jarmarcus (Tina) Stevenson, DeWayne (Lisa) White, D'Jaun (Delrick) Raymond, Dentrell and Demetrius White. Fourteen grandchildren; Sisters Lois Stewart and Joyce Stevenson; brother, Herbert Washington and Aunt Carolyn (Melvin) Day and other relatives and friends. Private burial service at Word of Truth New Life Center Cemetery, Bayou Goula, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020.
