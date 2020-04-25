Clarence "Duck" Stevenson Jr., 67 passed away on Thursday April 23, 2020 in St. James, LA where he resided and a native of Bayou Goula, LA. He was a U.S. Air force Veteran. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife Queenie White Stevenson; children: LaWanda (Ricky) Major, Jarmarcus (Tina) Stevenson, DeWayne (Lisa) White, D'Jaun (Delrick) Raymond, Dentrell and Demetrius White. Fourteen grandchildren; Sisters Lois Stewart and Joyce Stevenson; brother, Herbert Washington and Aunt Carolyn (Melvin) Day and other relatives and friends. Private burial service at Word of Truth New Life Center Cemetery, Bayou Goula, LA.

