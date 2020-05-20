Clarence Walter Hill, Jr., a native and former resident of Hartford, Connecticut, passed away on Friday May 15, 2020 at the age of 76. He is survived by three sisters Clara Ann H. Clayton of Port Allen, Celeste Lucille H. Ware and Henrietta H. Vessel of Plaquemine. Visitation will be held 9 am followed by a Memorial Service at 11 am Friday, May 22 at Roscoe Mortuary 58635 Meriam Street, Plaquemine. Interment will be in Roscoe Cemetery Meriam Street in Plaquemine.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store