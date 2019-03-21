Clarence Washington

Clarence Washington entered into eternal rest on March 15, 2019 at the age of 72. Survived by his brother, Curtis Washington. Visitation Saturday, March 23, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:30 am, Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 14801 N. River Rd., Bueche, LA. Pastor Oliver Washington officiating. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinville, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
