Clarence Washington entered into eternal rest on March 15, 2019 at the age of 72. Survived by his brother, Curtis Washington. Visitation Saturday, March 23, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:30 am, Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 14801 N. River Rd., Bueche, LA. Pastor Oliver Washington officiating. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinville, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Washington.
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019