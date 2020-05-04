Clarence Williams
1951 - 2020
Clarence Williams, a resident of Laplace, LA passed away on April 30, 2020 at the age of 69. He was born March 14, 1951 in New Orleans, LA to Juliette and Emest Turner. He was a retired veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Anissa S. Williams; his parents, Juliette and Emest Turner; and siblings Ladell Turner and James Williams. Clarence leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Carmen Beaton Williams; his grandson, Mycah Hines; his sisters, Cheryl Cuneo, Hilda Williams, Joann Christopher and husband Alfred, and Annette Turner; his brother, Wayne Turner; and a host of nieces and nephews. A private service will be held for his family and burial will take place in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family would like to thank Fleet Logistics Center of Jacksonville, FL, Ochsner Hospital, Passages Hospice, St. Timothy Episcopal Church, his son-in-law in Christ, Sheffrey Hines, and for all the prayers from family and friends.

Published in The Advocate from May 4 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
