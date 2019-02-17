Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Clarfa "June" Ackman Jr., 74, a native and resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. June was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. Clarfa enjoyed fishing, partying and cutting grass for all his neighbors but most of all he cherished spending time with his family. He is survived by his five children, Chrystlelyn Drash (Rodney), Anthony Ackman (Debbie), C.J. Ackman (Michele), Lynette Plaisance (Shane) and Clarfa III (Jap); eleven grandchildren, Coy Jr., Lakel, Billy, Zac, Dustin, Brittanie, Shelbilyn, Emily, Blayne, Garrett, Dexter; ten great-grandchildren, Coy III, Daimmeon, Chloe, Aivlynn, Skyler, Myah, Bethany, Shayna, Brennan and baby Easton; two great-great-grandchildren, Kylee and Aubriee; four siblings, Isabelle Ezell, Helman Ackman (Melissa), Norma Hernandez (Milton) and Nora Gauthreaux (Brent). He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarfa Sr. and Celine Couple Ackman and four siblings, Emelda Blanchard, Hazel Gros, Howard Ackman and Jeannie Metrejean. Pallbearers will be Coy Leonard Jr., Billy Drash, Zac Girard, Dustin Girard, Josh Ackman and Johnny Ackman. Honorary pallbearers will be Coy Leonard III, Blayne Drash and Daimmeon Ackman. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Belle River.

Ourso Funeral Home

