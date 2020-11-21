Mrs. Clarice Graybill Hincks, a beloved wife and mother of 76 years, went to be with her Lord on Monday night November 16, 2020. She was born in New Orleans to the late Arthur E Graybill and Clarice Young Graybill; wife to the late Roger H Hincks for 52 years. She is survived by daughter Tiffany L Hincks; daughter Heather H Donovan and her husband James L Donovan and his children Ryan and Natalie Donovan. She is also survived by her brother Arthur E Graybill II; his wife Katherine H Graybill; their sons Arthur E Graybill III, and Brett D Graybill and his wife Sara S Graybill and their son Benjamin M Graybill. She went to Francis T. Nicholls High School where she graduated with honors, was treasurer of her senior class, and member of the National Honor Society. She then had a career at Chrysler Automotive in New Orleans. After Chrysler, she dedicated her life to her family whether it was their academic or spiritual life. She then moved to the Denham Springs area in 2000 after her husband took a job opportunity in Baton Rouge. She was loved by so many friends and family who she in turn loved back the same. A celebration of life service will be held at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's United Methodist Church.

