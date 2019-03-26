Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Claude C. Azlin, a native of Memphis, TN and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1:10 am at Landmark Rehabilitation Facility at the age of 88. He was a retired pharmacist with Upjohn Pharmaceutical Company and a charter member of the Brownsfield Lions Club. Claude was a loving father and grandfather who gave unselfishly to his family. He was also an avid golfer and fisherman. Claude was preceded in death by his two wives, Betty Dunbar Azlin and Janice Busby Azlin; father, Claude T. Azlin; his mother, Carol Moore Azlin. Claude is survived by two daughters, Julie Azlin Eubanks and Jill Azlin LeJeune; three grandchildren, Laci Pittman Johnson, Blake Tanner LeJeune and Alex Tyler LeJeune. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at First United Methodist Church, 319 Mattie St., Denham Springs, Louisiana 70726, on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 1 pm until the memorial service begins at 2pm.

