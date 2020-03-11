Claude "Bubba" Carpenter, a lifelong resident of Maringouin, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 52. Visiting Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 12-7 pm at A. Wesley Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr., Maringouin. Religious service is pending, Friday, March 13. Interment in Rosedale Cemetery. He is survived by wife, Jessie Falgout; six children, Ashley Roy, Misty Roy, Sabrina Roy, Tabatha Luquette, Christopher Roy, and Lani Roy; 26 grandchildren; 2 sisters, Brittany Melancon and Claudine Mallet; Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. Professional Services entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020