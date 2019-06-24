|
Claude Doyle Hensley, 86, a resident of Clinton, LA and born in Earlsboro, Ok, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was retired from John P. Squire, a division of Southern Flow out of Lafayette, LA with 27 years of service. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Feliciana Baptist Church, Clinton, from 8:30 am until service time at 10:00 am conducted by Rev. Tony Hand. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery. Doyle is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Judy Brunt Hensley, Children, Cynthia Hensley Lary (Clark) of Fort Mill, SC, Gene Hensley (Tracie) of Princeton, TX, Kenny Edenfield (Pam) of Mobile, AL, Keith Edenfield (Jill) of Baton Rouge, Kevin Edenfield of Clinton, and Kyle Edenfield (Frankie) of Baton Rouge, LA, grandchildren, Jason Hensley (Becca), Michelle H. Burnett (Chad), Josh Hensley, Paul Hensley, Chelsea H. Suter (Jordan), K. D. Edenfield (Morgan), Caitlin E. Helms (Tyner), Christina Edenfield, Kiley Edenfield, Ann-Blair Edenfield, Colin Bascoe Edenfield, Kade Edenfield and Judy Ainsley Edenfield. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Tempie Hensley, son, Paul Wayne Hensley, daughter, Vicki Hensley and brother, Billy Ray Hensley. Pallbearers will be, Jason Hensley, KD Edenfield, James Jarreau, Sean Lary, Kade Edenfield, Derek James, Bascoe Edenfield and Hartman Brunt. Honorary pallbearers are Farrell McDaniel, members of Sr. Adult Sunday School Class, Clifford Adams and Charles May. Doyle was a devoted christian and read thru the Bible every year in different translations. He proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He loved Texas Rangers Baseball, LSU and Saints. He played in a blue grass band in Texas for many years and sang gospel music. Memorial donations may be made to Feliciana Baptist Church. Special thanks to Christine Williams, Joyce Azard, Lakeisha Azard and Rebecca Sims for all the care and love you have shown to Doyle over the years.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 26, 2019
